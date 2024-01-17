Understand actions countries take in self defence: India on Iranian strikes in Pakistan

The Union Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday said that the Iran’s strike on terrorist bases in Pakistan’s Balochistan is a matter between the two countries. However, the ministry further added that New Delhi understands actions that countries take in self defence.

“This is a matter between Iran and Pakistan. Insofar as India is concerned, we have an uncompromising of zero tolerance towards terrorism. We understand actions that countries take in their self defense,” foreign ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

The statement from the Indian government came after Iran launched missiles on the bases of terrorist group Jaish al-Adl in the border town of Panjgur in Pakistan’s Balochistan.

“Two key strongholds of the Jaysh al-Dhulm (Jaish al-Adl) terrorist group in Pakistan were specifically targeted and successfully demolished by a combination of missile and drone attacks,” Iran’s Tasnim news agency said.

Islamabad raised strong objections to the “violation” of its air space, and warned of “serious consequences”.

Pakistan further expelled Iranian envoy and recalled it’s Ambassador in Tehran as diplomatic relations between the two Muslim countries took a significant downward turn.

“We have also informed them that Pakistan has decided to recall its ambassador from Iran and that the Iranian ambassador to Pakistan, who is currently visiting Iran, may not return for the time being,” Pakistan’s Foreign Office said in a press conference.

Pakistan also threatened retaliatory action and said that Iran will be responsible for the consequences.

“Pakistan reserves the right to respond to this illegal act and the responsibility for the consequences will lie squarely with Iran,” the Foreign Office added.