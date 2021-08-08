Pak state assembly passes resolution condemning attack on Hindu temple

The provincial assembly of Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has unanimously passed a resolution condemning the attack on a Hindu temple in the country’s Punjab province. Hundreds of people, carrying sticks, stones and bricks attacked the temple at Bhong city of Rahim Yar Khan district, some 590 km from Lahore, burning parts of it and damaging the idols on Wednesday in protest against the release by a court of an eight-year-old Hindu boy, who was arrested for allegedly urinating in a local seminary.

An FIR has been registered under terrorism and other sections of the Pakistan Penal Code against over 150 people for their involvement in attacking the temple. The resolution at the provincial assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa condemning the attack on the Hindu temple was moved by minority Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) Ravi Kumar to which the house gave a unanimous approval on Friday.

The house also passed a resolution for the establishment of the Commission for Minority Affaires in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The resolution was presented by Minister for Human Rights and Parliamentary Affairs Shaukat Yusafzai.

Pakistan’s law enforcement agencies on Saturday arrested over 50 people, including the main suspects, allegedly involved in the attack, a day after the Supreme Court admonished the authorities for their failure to protect the shrine. They also booked 150 people in connection with the attack.

Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Friday pulled up authorities for failing to stop the attack and ordered the arrest of the culprits, observing that the incident has tarnished the image of the country abroad.

Pakistan’s parliament on Friday condemned the temple attack by adopting a resolution. The hearing in the case has been adjourned till August 13.

India on Thursday summoned the Pakistani charge d’affaires in New Delhi and lodged a firm protest, expressing grave concerns at this reprehensible incident and the continued attacks on the freedom of religion of the minority communities and their places of religious worship in Pakistan.