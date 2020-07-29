A Pakistani soldier was killed in cross-border firing from the Afghan side in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Wednesday, according to the officials.

An army statement said that terrorists carried out a firing raid from the Afghan side of the bilateral border on a security forces’ post in Bajaur district.

Pakistani security officials have long been saying that militants have crossed border into Afghanistan as a result of major operations in the country’s tribal regions.

The Pakistani militants routinely attack the border posts from the Afghan side.

In May, at least six security personnel, including an Army major, were killed after a roadside bomb struck a patrol vehicle in southwestern Pakistan’s restive Balochistan province.

In 2017, a hand grenade attack at a restaurant in Pakistan’s Balochistan province left 20 labourers injured.