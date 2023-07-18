Oommen Chandy cause of death

A wave of sorrow has swept across Kerala as the news of former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy’s passing spreads. At the age of 79, Chandy took his last breath in the early hours of Tuesday at a private hospital in Bengaluru. The cause of his death has been attributed to complications arising from his long and arduous battle with cancer.

Chandy’s health had been a concern for nearly two years, leading him to seek treatment even abroad, in Germany. Unfortunately, his condition deteriorated in recent days, necessitating the assistance of life support. As the news of his demise broke, tributes began pouring in from leaders spanning the entire political spectrum.

Hailing from Puthupally, Kottayam district, Chandy’s political journey started with his active involvement in the Kerala Students Union (KSU), the largest student organization in the state, which is affiliated with the Indian National Congress party. Rising through the ranks, he first held the position of unit president at St. George High School in Puthupally before ultimately becoming the State President of the organization, showcasing his natural leadership abilities from an early age.

Chandy’s dedication to serving the public went beyond his tenure as Chief Minister. Throughout his career, he assumed significant ministerial roles within the Kerala government on four separate occasions. He served as the Minister for Labour in the first K. Karunakaran Ministry from April 1977 to October 1978 and held the same position during the first A. K. Antony Ministry.

Chandy also took charge of the Home portfolio in the second K. Karunakaran Ministry from December 1981 to March 1982. Notably, Chandy served as a minister overseeing the Finance portfolio in the fourth K. Karunakaran Ministry. However, he resigned from the cabinet in June 1994 to protest against Karunakaran’s denial of a Rajya Sabha ticket to a factional leader.

The passing of Oommen Chandy has deeply impacted the people of Kerala, prompting the government to declare Tuesday as a public holiday. A period of two days has been designated for mourning, allowing the state to honor and reflect upon the remarkable contributions made by their former chief minister.