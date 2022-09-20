One of the worst manifestations of Islamophobia is in Hindutva-inspired India: Bilawal Bhutto

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has urged the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to approach the UN Secretary-General to appoint a special envoy, or at least a focal person, on Islamophobia, adding that “one of its worst manifestations is in Hindutva-inspired India”.

The Minister made the remarks at a meeting of the OIC Contact Group on Muslims in Europe held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, reports The Express Tribune.

“What is most worrisome is that Islamophobia continues to find strong resonance in political spheres in Europe, ultimately leading to institutionalisation of Islamophobia through new legislations and policies such as discriminatory travel bans and visa restrictions.

“Today, one of the worst manifestations of such Islamophobia is in Hindutva-inspired India. Driven by the ideology of hate against Muslims, the (ruling) BJP-RSS regime is executing its century-old plan to obliterate India’s Islamic legacy and to transform India into an exclusive Hindu state,” the Minister said.

Last year, the UNGA adopted the landmark resolution, introduced by Pakistan on behalf of the OIC countries, designating March 15 as the International Day to Combat Islamophobia.

“The momentum generated by this resolution should be maintained,” The Express Tribune quoted Bilawal as saying.