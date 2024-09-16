One killed, thousands evacuated in Poland due to continuous rainfall

One person was killed and thousands were evacuated due to continuous rainfall in Poland, said Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk at a press conference on Sunday.

By Sunday morning, 1,600 people had been evacuated from Klodzko, a town in southern Poland, due to severe flooding caused by continuous rainfall, Xinhua news agency reported.

Torrential rains have caused rivers to exceed alarming levels, especially in regions like Opole and Silesia.

The local water management authority in Wroclaw expects a flood peak on the Oder River in Wroclaw next Tuesday which will last for several days.

Tusk warned that delaying evacuation may pose a danger not only to citizens but also to the services that will have to carry out the evacuation later, in much more difficult conditions.

Polish Prime Minister taking to social media platform X, stated, “Now, all that matters is help for people threatened by flooding and state action. Those who can, let them help, those who can’t, do not hinder. Politics must give way to solidarity.”

People in the towns of Jarnoltowek and Pokrzywna in the region of Opole started to evacuate on Saturday with authorities warning that the situation could worsen.

The director of the Karkonosze National Park in southwestern Poland has decided to close all tourist trails in the park until further notice.

Hydrologic alerts have been extended to other regions, with infrastructure damage, road closures, and halted rail services reported.