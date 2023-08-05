# World

One killed in fatal shooting in Melbourne

IANS | New Delhi | August 5, 2023 8:45 am

Two youths shot at in Delhi, one dies in hospital

Representational image [Photo : iStock]

Police in the Australian state of Victoria said on Saturday that a man has died after being shot in Melbourne’s inner-city suburb South Yarra overnight.

According to a statement released by Victoria Police, emergency services were called after a number of shots were fired at a man walking along a street on Friday at about 11:40 p.m. local time, Xinhua news agency reported.

The man sustained life-threatening injuries and later died in hospital, said the police, adding that detectives are still working to determine the circumstances of the incident, however, at this early stage the incident appears to be targeted.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related posts

# World

3 injured in public place shooting in Sydney

Police in the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) announced that three people sitting in two parked cars were injured in a public place shooting in Greenacre, a suburb in Southwestern Sydney, on Sunday morning, police said.

# Opinion

Speech freed?

Efforts by the government of President Joe Biden to curb misinformation on social media, especially on aspects of public health, have received a setback following the ruling of a Louisiana judge this week.