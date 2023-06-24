OceanGate had announced vacancy for a Pilot’s post, receives backlash

OceanGate Expeditions is facing intense scrutiny and backlash in the aftermath of the tragic incident involving its submersible bound for the Titanic wreckage, which resulted in the death of five individuals. Adding fuel to the fire, an online job posting for a Submersible Pilot/Marine Technician at the company was discovered, raising eyebrows and generating widespread outrage.

Screenshots of the now-deleted job posting have circulated across the internet, revealing OceanGate’s search for a professional to oversee the operation of their fleet of manned submersibles and support vessels. The description emphasized the need for someone capable of performing maintenance on the submarines and managing the intricate systems involved in deep-sea dives. It was marketed as an exciting opportunity for an energetic and skilled individual.

Although the exact timeline of the job posting remains unclear, online records indicate that it was active from Monday to Thursday, the days following the disappearance of the Titan submersible in the Atlantic Ocean.

The tragic loss of the four passengers, including CEO Stockton Rush, due to the reported implosion of the vessel near the Titanic wreckage has intensified the public’s outrage. The revelation of the job posting in such proximity to the incident has only further fueled their anger and disbelief.

Many internet users have expressed their strong disapproval, condemning OceanGate for what they perceive as an insensitive and callous move. They voiced their astonishment and anger, highlighting the company’s lack of empathy and regard for the tragic loss of life.

One user urged individuals not to work for a company that would readily replace them without hesitation, emphasizing the importance of prioritizing one’s own well-being and health. Another user expressed disbelief at OceanGate’s decision to post a job opening immediately after their CEO and four other passengers met a tragic fate.

The incident involving the lost Titanic submersible followed by the devastating loss of five passengers, with the vessel imploding within the depths of the ocean, has sent shockwaves throughout the community. The unfolding events have left many questioning the safety measures and practices employed by OceanGate Expeditions.