NZ reports 205 cases of Covid Delta variant

New Zealand reported 205 new cases of the Covid-19 Delta variant on Monday, which increased the nationwide infection tally to 10,176, according to the Ministry of Health.

Among the new infections, 175 were recorded in the largest city of Auckland, 20 in nearby Waikato, four in Northland, five in Bay of Plenty, and one in the Lakes District Health Board area, reports Xinhua news agency.

The country also reported one Covid death in Auckland’s Middlemore Hospital, which took the total death toll to 40.

Among Monday’s cases, a total of 85 cases are being treated in hospitals, including six in intensive care units or high dependency units, a Ministry statement said.

To date, 91 per cent of eligible people in New Zealand have received their first dose and 83 per cent are fully vaccinated, it said.

On November 17, New Zealand launched “My Vaccine Pass” for fully vaccinated people before attending large events or entering some public facilities.

“My Vaccine Pass” is an official record of a person’s Covid-19 vaccination status and will provide access to places within New Zealand that require proof of vaccination under the new Protection Framework.

As of Monday morning, nearly 1.13 million requesting for a “My Vaccine Pass” had been processed.