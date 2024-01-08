India-Maldives diplomatic row escalates

India on Monday summoned Maldives High Commissioner Ibrahim Shaheeb to the foreign office amid a row over the derogatory remarks made by three Maldivian ministers against Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his visit to Lakshadweep.

Though there was no official word on the Maldivian envoy’s meeting with Indian officials, it is understood that he was firmly told that New Delhi was not satisfied with mere suspension of the three ministers and that the onus of repairing bilateral ties rested solely with Male.

Hours later, Indian High Commissioner to Maldives Munu Mahawar met with Dr Ali Naseer Mohamed, Ambassador at Large, at the Maldives Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Male. “High Commissioner of India to Maldives, Munu Mahawar had a pre-arranged meeting with Dr Ali Naseer Mohamed, Ambassador at Large at MoFA, Maldives, today to discuss bilateral issues,’’ the Indian High Commission said in a social media post on ‘X’.

The Indian High Commission in Male on Sunday took up with the Maldivian government the issue of offensive comments made against Modi by certain leaders of the archipelagic state. An embarrassed Maldivian government swung into action immediately, suspending the three ministers — Mariyam Shiuna, Malsha Shareef and Mahzoom Majid.

Modi had visited the Union Territory of Lakshadweep on January 2 for the inauguration and foundation laying ceremony of several development projects. Subsequently, he had shared some pictures of his visit, including an “exhilarating experience” of him trying his hand at snorkeling and sitting on a chair near a beach under pristine blue skies and ocean.

“For those who wish to embrace the adventurer in them, Lakshadweep has to be on your list,” he wrote along with pictures in a message to promote local tourism.

Reacting to the images of Lakshadweep posted by the Indian leader, Mariyam Shiuna had made disparaging remarks in a social media post which she deleted later. Other Maldivian lawmakers – Malsha Shareef and Mahzoom Majid – also made similar remarks against PM Modi, with one of them accusing India of targeting Maldives’ tourism.

Maldivian Minister of Foreign Affairs Moosa Zameer said these remarks against foreign leaders are “unacceptable” and do not reflect the official position of the Maldives government.

He stated that the Maldives remains committed to fostering a “positive and constructive dialogue” with all its partners, particularly its neighbours.

The India-Maldives diplomatic row erupted at a time when the new Maldives President, Mohamed Muizzu, who is considered “pro-China” was all set to take off for China. Significantly, he has already asked India to withdraw its military personnel from the Maldivian soil.