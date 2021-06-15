Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh has called on the new Israeli government to end the occupation and recognize the Palestinian people’s legitimate rights.

“What is needed from the new Israeli government is to start acting on ending the occupation and settlement in Palestine,” Shtayyeh said at a meeting of the Palestinian cabinet held in the West Bank city of Ramallah on Monday.

He added that the new Israeli government headed by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett “will have no future if it doesn’t recognize the Palestinians’ future”.

Meanwhile, Shtayyeh warned the “serious consequences that would be resulted from the Israeli occupation’s authorities to allow the right-wing extremists to participate in the flag march in Jerusalem on Tuesday”.

“Organising the flag march in East Jerusalem is a provocation to the Palestinian people and aggression on the city and our holy places,” he said, adding that “the international community has to intervene to stop it”.

“We do not see this new government as any less bad than the previous one, and we condemn the announcements of the new prime minister Naftali Bennett in support of Israeli settlements,” Mohammad Shtayyeh had initially said after the change of guard in Israel, referring to hundreds of thousands of Jewish Israelis who have taken land in the occupied West Bank.

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict in East Jerusalem has been mounting since April, which led to more tension between the two sides in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

On May 10, tit-for-tat violent fighting broke out in the besieged coastal enclave between the two sides.

It ended on May 21 after Egypt brokered a ceasefire.

Official figures said that during the 11 days of fighting, more than 250 Palestinians and 13 Israelis were killed, and hundreds were injured.

The new government’s first major test will be on Tuesday when a parade attended by far-right Jewish nationalists is set to march through Palestinian neighborhoods of Jerusalem.