Nepal FM in India for talks on enhancing bilateral ties

Nepal’s new Foreign Minister Arzu Deuba Rana arrived here on Sunday on a five-day official visit to India during which she will meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral ties.

”Warm welcome to FM @Arzuranadeuba of Nepal as she arrives in New Delhi on an official visit. The visit continues the tradition of regular high-level India-Nepal bilateral exchanges and is a testament to the unique & close relationship between the two countries,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal wrote on X.

The visit is in keeping with the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between India and Nepal. Nepal is a priority partner of India in its Neighbourhood First policy.

The visit will provide both sides an opportunity to discuss and review the progress in bilateral cooperation and help in advancing bilateral ties further, the MEA said.

This is ms Rana’s first official visit to a foreign country after assuming charge. It is taking place a week after Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri visited Nepal.

