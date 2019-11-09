Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is likely to leave for London on Sunday along with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif and vice president Maryam Nawaz for medical treatment, according to sources on Friday.

Arrangements have been made at the Harley Street Clinic for the former leader’s treatment, the sources said.

The Sharif brothers will leave for London on Sunday via Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight, Geo news reported.

The sources have also claimed that the Sharif family was also talking to a doctor in New York.

The development comes after Nawaz Sharif acceded to doctors advice and family’s persuasion to go abroad for treatment, days after he was released from a hospital.

Earlier this week, the former premier was shifted to an intensive care unit (ICU) set up at his Jati Umra residence from the Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS), where he was admitted on October 22 after his personal physician raised an alarm about his deteriorating health, Dawn news reported.

At the time of his hospitalisation, Sharif was diagnosed with acute immune thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP), a bleeding disorder in which the immune system destroys platelets.

On October 25, the Lahore High Court (LHC) had bailed Nawaz Sharif indefinitely on medical grounds in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case, days after he was taken to Services Hospital from Kot Lakhpat Jail after deterioration of his health.

Sharif was sentenced to seven years in prison in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption reference on 24 December 2018. Rs1.5 billion and US $25 million fine, a disqualification of 10 years from holding any public office was part of the sentences awarded to the former premier.

The previous day, Sharif had also secured bail in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case from the Lahore High Court on the same ground.