An accountability court has exempted former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his nephew Yousuf Abbas from appearing in proceedings of the Chaudhry Sugar Mills (CSM) corruption case till filing of a reference by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), according to the report on Tuesday.

During a hearing, Abbas was present in the court, Dawn news reported.

On Monday, Advocate Amjad Pervez argued in the court that Sharif was still staying abroad as doctors treating him in London had not permitted him air travel.

Moreover, he said, the NAB had also failed to file a reference against the former leader so far in the case.

Accountability Court Judge Ameer Muhammad Khan allowed the applications and observed that suspects would be summoned after the filing of the reference.

The NAB has accused three suspects of committing money laundering under the garb of sale/purchase of the sugar mills’ shares, said the Dawn news report.

Last month, a Lahore-based accountability court had accepted Sharif’s petition seeking exemption from appearing before it in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills(CSM) corruption case on medical grounds.

Last year, in November, Sharif underwent a range of tests, including PET and CT scan, at a hospital in the UK to find out the exact cause behind his low platelet count.

On October 25, the Lahore High Court (LHC) had bailed Nawaz Sharif indefinitely on medical grounds in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case, days after he was taken to Services Hospital from Kot Lakhpat Jail after the deterioration of his health.

Sharif was sentenced to seven years in prison in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption reference on 24 December 2018. Rs1.5 billion and the US $25 million fine, a disqualification of 10 years from holding any public office was part of the sentences awarded to the former premier.

Sharif had also secured bail in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case from the Lahore High Court on the same ground.