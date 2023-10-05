Bombay HC comes heavily in hospital deaths case in two Maharashtra districts

Bombay High Court has taken a proactive stance in response to recent patient deaths at government hospitals in Maharashtra’s Nanded and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar districts. The court, led by Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Arif Doctor, decided to intervene following a lawyer’s submission of a letter highlighting the concerning situation of hospital deaths.

Expressing their strong disapproval of patient deaths attributed to a lack of medical staff and essential medicines, the bench called for immediate action and asked for detailed information from the state government by the end of the week. This move underscores the court’s commitment to addressing pressing issues affecting public health and welfare.

The petitioner, advocate Mohit Khanna, was directed to submit a formal petition encompassing all the research findings he had gathered on the matter. Additionally, the court instructed him to furnish a copy of the petition to the State authorities, ensuring transparency in the proceedings.

This is a case of suo motu cognizance. The Bombay High Court has invoked a legal concept in this instance. This concept involves the court initiating action independently without waiting for a formal complaint. This mechanism comes to use in cases of urgency, public interest, or human rights violations. It empowers the court to promptly address critical matters, even in the absence of formal legal proceedings.

The alarming situation in government hospitals has garnered significant attention. The death toll at Nanded’s Dr. Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College and Hospital rose to 35. This includes the tragic loss of 16 infants and 19 adults. Medical education minister Hasan Mushrif acknowledged that the shortage of doctors contributed to these fatalities. To mitigate the shortfall, the government plans to appoint doctors on a contract basis until regular recruitment fills the vacancies.

Additionally, another distressing incident unfolded at the Government Medical College and Hospital in Sambhaji Nagar. The hospital had 14 deaths, including two infants.