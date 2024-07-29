MP: Girl who had fallen into a borewell rescued

On International Tiger Day, MP CM calls for efforts to conserve wild animals
The girl was said to be in a serious condition and was rushed to a hospital for treatment.
Rescuers late night on Monday managed to save a three-year-old girl who had fallen into a borewell in the evening in Bargawan village in Singrauli district of Madhya Pradesh.
Singrauli District Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) N K Jain told some media persons that the girl is in a critical condition and her treatment was on.
The girl, Soumya Sahu, daughter of Pintoo Sahu, had fallen into the borewell, which is about 250 deep, at around 5 pm.
She was stuck at a depth of about 30 feet.
A rescue operation was launched soon after the incident was reported to the police and the district administration authorities.
Reports said that it was the child’s birthday on Monday.
