Montenegro’s laziest citizens vie for record-breaking title

In a laid-back showdown at a serene holiday retreat in northern Montenegro, seven contestants are currently battling it out for the esteemed title of the Montenegro’s laziest citizens. This quirky contest has made waves, particularly since it surpassed last year’s record by a landslide.

This unique competition draws inspiration from the age-old stereotype associated with Montenegrins, one that is depicted humorously in the form of the “Montenegrin Commandments.” These whimsical “commandments” are often in the souvenirs, playfully exaggerating the Montenegrin way of life, characterized by leisure and relaxation.

Last year, the lying-down record was an astonishing 117 hours, set during the contest in the picturesque village of Donja Brezna. However, this year’s event has already entered its 20th day. And the remaining contestants show no signs of throwing in the towel; they are firm enough to push the limits.

What can Montenegro’s Laziest Citizens do?

What’s intriguing is that contestants are not just in their mats. They can eat, drink, read, and even use their cell phones and laptops, all while remaining in a horizontal position. To ensure fairness, they can attend to personal needs every 8 hours.

The inception of this offbeat competition traces back 12 years ago when it came out as a lighthearted jab at the misconception that Montenegrins are inherently indolent. Radonja Blagojevic, the brains behind this event and the owner of the resort, believes it is a playful way to challenge stereotypes.

Montenegro itself is a nation between the west-central Balkans, at the southern fringes of the Dinaric Alps. Bordered by the Adriatic Sea to the southwest and sharing boundaries with Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Kosovo, and Albania, it occupies a unique position in this enchanting region.

As the contest marches on, Montenegro’s reputation for relaxation and leisure is once again in the spotlight, reminding everyone that sometimes, a little rest can go a long way.