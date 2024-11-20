Modi, Australian PM reiterate commitment to strengthen Quad cooperation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese have reiterated their commitment to strengthening cooperation through Quad as a force for global good which delivers real, positive and enduring impact for the Indo-Pacific, to advance their shared vision for a region that is free, open, inclusive and resilient.

They appreciated the Quad’s ongoing efforts to undertake ambitious projects to help partners address pandemics and disease; respond to natural disasters; strengthen maritime domain awareness and maritime security; mobilise and build high-standard physical and digital infrastructure; invest in and benefit from critical and emerging technologies; confront the threat of climate change; bolster cyber-security; and cultivate the next generation of technology leaders.

Meeting in Rio on the margins of the G20 Summit to hold the second India-Australia Annual Summit, the two PMs noted the significant progress made in strengthening bilateral ties across a range of important sectors – including climate change and renewable energy, trade and investment, defence and security, education and research, skills, mobility, science and technology, regional and multilateral cooperation, community and cultural links, and people-to-people ties.

A joint statement issued at the end of their meeting said they reflected on the shared interests of their region, noting with satisfaction that closer bilateral engagement has benefited both nations and the broader region. reaffirmed commitment to deepening cooperation and announced initiatives to focus and accelerate efforts for mutual benefit, as well as to promote the peace, stability and prosperity of our shared region.

The two PMs expressed satisfaction at the increasing two-way trade, business engagements and market access for goods and services enabled under the landmark India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA). They welcomed further work towards an ambitious, balanced and mutually beneficial Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA), to realise the full potential of the bilateral economic relationship.

They observed that ‘Make in India’ and ‘Future Made in Australia’ have complementarily and collaborative potential and could help create new jobs, unlock economic growth and secure their future prosperity in a changing world. The leaders called for greater two-way investments reflective of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and instructed officials to explore ways to realise greater synergies between the economies of both the countries and promote mutually beneficial investments in both directions.

The two PMs welcomed the growing space partnership between the two countries, both at space agency and space industry levels. Cooperation to support the Gaganyaan missions, the planned launch of Australian satellites on-board an Indian launch vehicle in 2026 and joint projects between our respective space industries exemplify this deepening collaboration.

They welcomed sustained progress under the defence and security pillar of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. They expressed intent to renew and strengthen the Joint Declaration on Defence and Security Cooperation in 2025, to reflect ambition in both countries’ elevated defence and security partnership and strategic convergence.

They said they looked forward to a long-term vision of defence and security collaboration between the two countries to enhance collective strength, contribute to both countries’ security and make an important contribution to regional peace and security.

They welcomed arrangements for enhancing maritime domain awareness, and increased and reciprocal defence information-sharing to deepen operational defence cooperation, address shared concerns and challenges, and work towards an open, inclusive, peaceful, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

They reiterated their commitment to supporting an open, inclusive, stable, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific where sovereignty and territorial integrity are respected.