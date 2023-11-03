Misadventure in North will have unimaginable consequences: Netanyahu warns Hezbollah

Amidst the ongoing war in the last about one month, Israel has issued a fresh warning to Hezbollah.

Sayed Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of Hezbollah, has received a dire warning from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about the dire repercussions of any mishap that occurs in Israel’s northern regions.

Netanyahu was reacting to Nasrallah’s remarks from Friday, in which the leader of Hezbollah said that his organisation has formed forces with Yemeni and Iraqi factions to strike Israel starting on October 8.

Advertisement

After the Palestine terrorists entered Gaza and started indiscriminately killing innocent people, Israeli defence forces invaded Gaza and re combing the entire area to look for the terrorists and eliminate or capture them.

In the modern world, the Israel-Palestine conflict goes back about 70 years when Israel became an independent country and Palestinians felt aggrieved for having lost what they believed was their land.