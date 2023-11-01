Minor stuck beneath the lift in a Sydney school dies

On Wednesday, authorities in the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) declared the demise of a 10-year-old child who had been trapped beneath a lift at a Sydney school.

Emergency services were called to the school on Cleveland Street in Wahroonga, a north shore suburb of Sydney, at around 2:00 p.m., according to the Xinhua news agency.

According to the NSW Police Force, a recovery effort is ongoing and a crime scene has been formed.

Advertisement

The event took place in a special elementary and high school catering to children with disabilities.

Officers are still on the scene to do additional research. They discovered the 10-year-old youngster stuck beneath an elevator when they arrived. The boy passed away there, even though they tried to revive and te him to the hospital.