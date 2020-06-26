Mexico on Thursday has reported 6,104 new COVID-19 cases and 736 more deaths, bringing the nation’s total known infections to 202,951 and 25,060 deaths, according to the health ministry.

The real number of infections is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases, the government has said.

On June 13, the Mexico announced to lift restrictions on car traffic and public transport, and allow 340,000 factory works to get back to work, even though new cases of coronavirus are still rising.

In April, Mexico had extended restrictions barring nonessential travel across their respective shared borders for 30 days.

Mexico’s foreign relations secretariat had confirmed the agreement, saying it had been reached “after reviewing the development of COVID-19 propagation.

