Mexico has reported 947 more coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, the country’s second-highest daily toll since the coronavirus pandemic began. The highest daily toll came June 3 with 1,092 deaths.

According to the Health Department, the country has seen a total of 24,324 deaths so far.

The number of confirmed cases rose by 5,437. The case load has increased by about 5,000 each day in the last two weeks, and the total now stands at 186,847.

The numbers are clearly an undercount, given Mexico’s very low rate of testing.

On June 13, the Mexico announced to lift restrictions on car traffic and public transport, and allow 340,000 factory works to get back to work, even though new cases of coronavirus are still rising.

In April, Mexico had extended restrictions barring nonessential travel across their respective shared borders for 30 days.

Mexico’s foreign relations secretariat had confirmed the agreement, saying it had been reached “after reviewing the development of COVID-19 propagation.

The Health Department’s epidemiology director, José Luis Alomía, used almost comically couched language Wednesday, saying the country is on “a slight tendency that may insinuate a descent” in infections.

