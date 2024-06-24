Massive weapon cache discovered in Afghanistan

Afghan counter-terrorist police have discovered a massive weapon cache containing a variety of weapons in east Afghanistan’s Paktia province, the Ministry of Interior Affairs said on Sunday.

The contraband, which included ten pieces of AK-47, 20 cartridges, and ten hand grenades, was discovered in operations in the Ahmad Abad district recently, the ministry said in a statement posted on X.

Additionally, more than 2,000 shotgun shells have been discovered, reports Xinhua news agency, citing the statement on X.

Police will not allow anyone to keep military equipment illegally, the statement said.