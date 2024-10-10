Seeking a righteous path in diplomacy

Festivals like Dussehra are more than just celebrations; they reflect the spirit of a nation. These events, deeply rooted in cultural traditions, often simplify complex historical experiences, making them more accessible and meaningful. In India, Dussehra also known as Vijayadashmi symbolizes the triumph of good over evil. But in today’s world, where the lines between right and wrong are often blurred, the message of Dussehra resonates far beyond mythology.

It offers a moment to reflect on conflict, the responsibilities that come with power, and the importance of holding onto our ethical principles even when the going gets tough. In ancient epics like the Ramayana, the distinction between good and evil was clear. Rama stood for dharma (righteousness), while Ravana embodied adharma (immorality). However, the clarity of such moral lines is often lost in the complexities of modern geopolitics. Today, nations justify violence and aggression in the name of security, economic gain, or political power, pushing ethical considerations to the side.

Yet, despite this murkiness, India has consistently positioned itself as a country that values restraint, dialogue, and ethical conduct. Much like the story of Dussehra, India’s foreign policy has been to avoid unnecessary conflict and promote diplomacy. India believes that true victory doesn’t lie in overpowering others but in fostering peace and justice. India’s approach to international relations echoes the lessons of Dussehra. Just as Lord Rama refused to compromise his moral principles, modern India strives to balance ethics with the realities of global politics.

Whether it’s the Russia-Ukraine war or ongoing tensions in West Asia, India maintains a neutral stance, advocating for peace and dialogue rather than aligning with global superpowers. This commitment to its moral compass, though sometimes criticized, has become a defining characteristic of India’s foreign policy. The moral essence of Dussehra – the triumph of good over evil – runs deep in the country’s consciousness. The stories of Lord Rama’s victory over Ravana and Goddess Durga’s triumph over Mahishasura teach us that moral integrity, justice, and dharma must prevail over deception and tyranny.

Lord Rama’s decisions during his battle against Ravana offer valuable lessons on moral choices. When forming alliances, Rama sided with Sugriva, the exiled and destitute king, rather than his powerful but morally ambiguous brother Bali. This choice highlights the importance of supporting the oppressed, even at the cost of immediate power. Similarly, India has consistently chosen the side of the helpless in international politics, maintaining its moral standing even when aligning with the powerful could have offered strategic benefits.

A notable example of India’s ethical stance was during the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War. Yahya Khan’s army unleashed a brutal campaign in East Pakistan (now Bangladesh), leading to widespread massacres and a refugee crisis in India. Indira Gandhi’s government showed immense patience and moral clarity, not only by sheltering refugees but also by diplomatically rallying the world against Pakistan’s actions. Despite indifference from global powers like the United States, led by Nixon and Kissinger, India stuck to its moral duty. Only after exhausting all diplomatic options did India take military action, ultimately defeating Pakistan and liberating Bangladesh.

But even after defeating Pakistan, India chose not to seize Bangladesh, instead supporting its independence a move that was hailed as an ethical triumph. It was later revealed that Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev, in 1979, had remarked that he wouldn’t repeat the “mistake” India made in 1971 by not occupying Bangladesh after victory. Indira Gandhi reportedly questioned the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan, highlighting how seizing territory might have short-term gains but long-term consequences. This exchange underscores India’s commitment to its moral principles, even in moments of military success. India’s dedication to ethical diplomacy remains steadfast today. In the face of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, India has maintained its neutrality despite global pressure.

Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar has repeatedly emphasized India’s stance on fostering peace and resolving conflict rather than taking sides. This approach is in line with India’s longstanding tradition of diplomacy, where action is only taken when absolutely necessary. India’s position on the IsraelPalestine conflict further reflects its moral consistency. Despite international criticism, India has continued to advocate for a peaceful two-state solution, maintaining relations with both sides.

This policy demonstrates India’s belief in vasudhaiva kutumbakam the world is one family and the value of dialogue over aggression. India’s approach to handling modern conflicts is shaped by its historical experiences. During British rule, when the seeds of division were sown, Gandhi and other leaders tirelessly advocated for unity, even in the face of violent provocations. After Partition, India’s decision to remain a secular state, rather than forming a theocratic one, reflected its deeprooted commitment to justice and fairness. A more recent example of India’s moral resolve occurred during the 1999 Kargil War.

Despite provocation, India refused to escalate the conflict by crossing the Line of Control (LoC) into Pakistan. Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, under intense pressure, insisted on adhering to international boundaries, showcasing India’s commitment to ethical conduct even in the heat of battle. In a world divided by alliances much like the fractured armies of Ravana-India’s steadfast commitment to moral integrity stands out. While other nations often resort to aggression or choose sides for strategic gain, India advocates for peace, dialogue, and a balanced world order. India’s foreign policy is a beacon of moral strength, encouraging unity and cooperation in a divided global landscape.

Dussehra, in this sense, goes beyond mythology. It is a reminder of the timeless values that have shaped India’s identity – fairness, justice, and moral courage. As global alliances shift and ethical lines blur, India’s unwavering dedication to its moral compass, much like the lessons of Dussehra, offers hope for a fractured world. Just as Lord Rama’s righteous stand continues to inspire, India remains a symbol of ethical leadership in a complex and often ambiguous world.

(The writer is a senior journalist and Media Head of IGNCA.)