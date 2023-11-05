Massive DC Protest Calls for Gaza Ceasefire

A large crowd of pro-Palestinian demonstrators converged in downtown Washington DC this Saturday to express their opposition calling for a ceasefire to the Biden administration’s stance on Israel and its ongoing military operations in Gaza. Chanting slogans such as ‘From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,’ and donning black and white keffiyehs while holding Palestinian flags, the protesters, predominantly young individuals, gathered on the street leading to the White House.

Their primary demand was an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the cessation of US aid to Israel. The protesters, numbering at least 10,000, also adorned the General Marquis de Lafayette Statue in nearby Lafayette Park with graffiti and Palestinian flags. They accused President Joe Biden of “supporting genocide” and called for an immediate halt to further assistance to Israel.

As Israel escalated its offensive, the calls for a ceasefire in Gaza grew louder. According to the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza, over 9,400 Palestinians have lost their lives in the territory since October 7, when Hamas initiated an attack on Israel, resulting in 1,400 casualties.

Advertisement

The protest attracted Americans from various cities across the country who journeyed to the nation’s capital via hundreds of buses organized by local community groups and progressive organizations. The International People’s Assembly, which also played a role in organizing the demonstration, stated that this march was poised to be the largest pro-Palestine rally in US history.

Videos from the event revealed crowds of protesters, many adorned with the kaffiyeh – a patterned scarf symbolizing Palestinian identity – and waving Palestinian flags. Signs in the audience carried messages such as “Stop the massacre” and “Let Gaza live.” Several organizers directly addressed President Joe Biden, leading chants of “Biden, Biden, you can’t hide, we charge you with genocide” and “no ceasefire, no votes.”