# World

Egypt to host Israeli, US delegations to discuss Gaza truce

Egypt will host Israeli and US delegations to discuss the “outstanding points” regarding a ceasefire deal in the Gaza Strip, Egyptian media reported, without revealing the specific timing of the meeting.

IANS | New Delhi | July 7, 2024 11:15 am

Representation image

Egypt has been holding intensive meetings with relevant parties this week to advance efforts to reach a truce agreement in the Gaza Strip, Al-Qahera News TV channel reported, citing a high-ranking security source.

The anonymous source affirmed that Egypt has also maintained communication with the Hamas movement as part of the efforts to facilitate a ceasefire agreement and the exchange of “detainees and prisoners”.

