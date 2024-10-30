Maliwal asks MCD to start cleaning work

Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on Wednesday conducted a surprise inspection in the Janakpuri area around Pankha Road and expressed strong anger alleging that there was dirt, unorganized garbage, due to which the public is facing problems. Asking the corporation to clean the area, She warned if the corporation does not initiate a cleaning campaign in other areas of Delhi as well, she will not hesitate to dump garbage in front of the mayor or the chief minister’s residence as the situation has deteriorated in the entire city..

During her visit, she said that she observed piles of garbage were accumulated on the streets, making it difficult for citizens to even breathe. According to the MP, the waste has narrowed the road at some point, leading to traffic jams. She said that people are forced to live in this filth, and their lives have become miserable due to administrative negligence.

According to her, locals informed that garbage has been lying on the main road for a very long time , while no one came to help in this regard. After the inspection, Maliwal asked Mayor Shelly Oberoi and the Delhi government to take immediate note of the situation and take necessary action. According to her office, following her inspection and the post she uploaded on social media, the civic body took action, and began the cleaning process with JCBs within a few hours.

