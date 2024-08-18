Malaysian PM to visit India

Malaysian Prime Minister Dato’ Seri Anwar bin Ibrahim will pay a state visit to India from 19 to 21 August at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This would be the first visit of Mr Ibrahim as the Prime Minister of Malaysia.

On 20 August, he will receive a ceremonial welcome at the Forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan and visit Raj Ghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. After this, he will hold bilateral discussions with PM Modi, who will also host a luncheon in his honour.

Later in the day, PM Ibrahim is scheduled to call on President Droupadi Murmu. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar would also call on PM Ibrahim during his visit.

”India and Malaysia have strong historical and socio-cultural linkages. Our bilateral relationship was elevated to the status of Enhanced Strategic Partnership in 2015 during the visit of PM Modi. As both countries enter the second decade of Enhanced Strategic Partnership next year, the visit of PM Ibrahim would pave way for further strengthening of India-Malaysia bilateral ties by charting out a multi-sectoral cooperation agenda for the future,” the Ministry of External Affairs said.