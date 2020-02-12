Lebanon Parliament has backed a new cabinet and the government’s financial rescue plan in a vote of confidence held despite attempts by protesters to block it.

Parliamentary Speaker Nabih Berri congratulated the legislators who sat through a nine-hour session on Tuesday before holding a vote that saw 63 of 84 MPs present give their confidence to the new government formed last month. Twenty MPs voted against the government and one abstained.

Speaking before the vote, Prime Minister Hassan Diab said that his government’s priority was preserving foreign currency needed for imports and that all options for dealing with Eurobonds maturing this year were being studied.

Early on Tuesday, more than 350 people were injured in clashes around the Lebanese Parliament building in the capital as protesters attempted to prevent the MPs from participating in the confidence vote.

Security forces, including the Lebanese army, riot police and SWAT teams used batons, tear gas and rubber-coated steel bullets to clear the roads of protesters.

The Lebanese Red Cross said it transported 45 people to hospitals and treated 328 at the scene.

Protesters tore down metal and cement barricades put up around Nejmeh Square, the seat of the Parliament. A group of people also set fire to a bank next to the parliament’s entrance.

The international community has pledged more than $11 billion in desperately needed financial aid but made it conditional on the speedy implementation of economic reforms.

On January 19, clashes broke out between police and protesters in Lebanese, that left at least 220 people injured on both sides in the highest such tally in three months of anti-establishment demonstrations.

The protest movement rocking Lebanon since October 17 revived this week as a deepening economic crisis increases pressure to form a new government.

Earlier, hundreds of journalists staged a rally outside the Interior Ministry in Beirut against the anti-riot polices use of excessive force against demonstrators in recent days.

Anti-government protesters, who largely blame the country’s dire economy on corrupt politicians, say the limits are illegal and have turned their fury against bank officials and the financial sector.

Protesters demand a government consisting of independent experts to lead the country out of its financial crisis, fight corruption and hold early elections.

