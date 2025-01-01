Ladakh plans livestock-friendly solar pilot project in Pang to address nomadic concerns

The administration of Ladakh Union Territory, on Tuesday, instructed the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), Powergrid, and the Defence Institute of High Altitude Research (DIHAR) to formalize an action plan for developing a livestock grazing-friendly pilot solar project in Pang area.

This decision follows concerns raised by the nomadic shepherd community in Ladakh, who have been protesting against the establishment of an ultra-mega solar power project over 20,000 acres in Pang. The shepherds fear the project will encroach upon the already shrinking winter grazing grounds, particularly in eastern Ladakh.

To build confidence among local stakeholders regarding the upcoming mega solar power project, a critical meeting was held today under the chairmanship of Vikram Singh Malik, Administrative Secretary of the Power Development & New and Renewable Energy Department, UT Ladakh.

The meeting included officials from SECI, Powergrid, and DIHAR to devise the action plan for the livestock grazing-friendly pilot solar project in Pang.

The Secretary directed SECI to develop the project’s modalities, focusing on adjusting the height of solar panels to allow nomadic herders to graze their livestock freely beneath them without disruption.

Additionally, the Secretary instructed the Revenue Department officials to identify a suitable two-hectare plot of land in the Pang area and conduct a joint survey with all stakeholders within the next 15 days. SECI has agreed in principle to undertake the project.

The Secretary of the Power Development Department (PDD) further asked SECI to expedite the necessary paperwork to enable the project’s commencement in the next working season.

The meeting was attended by senior officials, including the Chief Engineer of the Power Development Department, the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Leh, senior officers from PDD and LREDA, scientists from DIHAR, and representatives from SECI and PowerGrid.