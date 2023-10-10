Kylie Jenner Deletes Pro-Israel Post Amid Backlash

Kylie Jenner sparked controversy on Instagram with a post expressing support for Israel. Her message appeared just after an unprecedented Hamas attack triggered a declared war in Gaza, resulting in numerous casualties.

Jenner shared a photo from the @StandWithUs account, known for its pro-Israel stance, featuring the Israeli flag. The caption declared, “Now and always, we stand with the people of Israel!” Social media reacted swiftly and critically. Many urged her to steer clear of politics, highlighting the long-standing suffering experienced by Palestine.

This incident also raised questions about her friendship with Bella Hadid, a Palestinian advocate and Jenner’s friend. With over 400 million Instagram followers, Jenner decided to delete the post in response to the intense criticism. However, even after its removal, her comments section continued to be filled with Palestinian flags and #FreePalestine hashtags.

Kylie Kristen Jenner, an American socialite, media personality, and businesswoman, is widely recognized as one of the most-followed individuals on Instagram. She gained fame through the reality TV series “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” from 2007 to 2021 and later in “The Kardashians” from 2022. She is also the founder and owner of Kylie Cosmetics.

This isn’t the first time Jenner has faced controversy. In the past, she was accused of appropriating African-American culture and style. One notable incident occurred in 2016 when she posted a photo of herself wearing cornrows on Instagram. Additionally, in June 2017, she faced allegations of stealing designs from the urban streetwear brand PluggedNYC for her camouflage swimwear collection.