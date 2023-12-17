Kuwait names crown prince Mishal as new Emir

India, US, Saudi Arabia, UAE advance shared vision of a more secure, prosperous Middle East region
The Kuwaiti cabinet has declared Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah as the new Emir of Kuwait.
He succeeded the throne following the death of Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Saturday at 86, Xinhua news agency reported.
Issa Al-Kandari, Kuwait’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, said in a statement that the cabinet announcement came “in accordance with the constitution and Article 4 of Law No. 4 of 1964”.
In the statement broadcasted on state TV, Al-Kandari announced a 40-day mourning period to commemorate the passing of Emir Nawaf, the 16th Emir of Kuwait.
