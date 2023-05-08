India, US, Saudi Arabia, UAE advance shared vision of a more secure, prosperous Middle East region

India, US, Saudi Arabia, UAE on Sunday worked towards advancing their shared vision of a more secure, prosperous Middle East region interconnected with India and the world, according to a readout issued by the White House.

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Sunday met with his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval, his UAE counterpart Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the Saudi Prime Minister and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Saudi Arabia, according to the official readout. The four delegations agreed to maintain regular consultations and follow up on the matters discussed throughout the day.

The US NSA also held bilateral meetings with the Crown Prince, Sheikh Tahnoon, and Doval to discuss bilateral and regional matters. Sullivan said he looks forward to further consulting with Doval on the margins of the Quad Summit later this month in Australia.

With Crown Prince Mohammed, Sullivan reviewed significant progress in talks to further consolidate the now 15-month-long truce in Yemen and welcomed ongoing UN-led efforts to bring the war to a close, as well as covering a range of other issues, according to the readout issued by The White House.

Sullivan thanked the Crown Prince for the support Saudi Arabia has provided to US citizens during the evacuation from Sudan.

Meanwhile, NSA Doval recently held talks with his Iranian counterpart Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, reported Iran’s IRNA news agency.

The two officials discussed economic, political and security issues concerning the two countries as well as the most important regional and international developments.