Kevin Spacey Trial Begins: A Timeline of Sexual Misconduct Allegations and Legal Proceedings

Actor Kevin Spacey’s trial for multiple sexual assault charges has begun, attracting significant attention as he arrives in London for the proceedings. Here’s a timeline of the reported incidents of sexual misconduct involving Spacey, as shared by various individuals in the public domain.

October 29, 2017: Actor Anthony Rapp alleges that Spacey made a sexual advance toward him when Rapp was 14 and Spacey was 26, while both were at a party. After Rapp’s accusation, fifteen more individuals came forward with similar claims of abuse.

October 30, 2017: Spacey responds to Rapp's claims by coming out as gay in a statement on Twitter. He acknowledges the existence of stories about him, his relationships with both men and women, and expresses a desire to address the situation honestly.

October 31, 2017: The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences revokes Spacey's Emmy honor. London's Old Vic Theater states that no complaints were made against Spacey during his time as artistic director.

November 2, 2017: Spacey announces he is seeking "treatment" in light of the sexual claims made against him.

November 3, 2017: Netflix cuts ties with Spacey.

November 8, 2017: Heather Unruh accuses Spacey of groping her son in 2016. Unruh provides details of the alleged incident during a press conference.

November 9, 2017: Filmmaker Tony Montana accuses Spacey of groping him in 2003 during an interview with ABC News.

November 16, 2017: A London theater reveals 20 allegations of "inappropriate behavior" against Spacey, spanning from 1995 to 2013, with the majority occurring before 2009. Most incidents were not reported to anyone else at the theater.

December 4, 2017: House of Cards producers announce that the show will resume production without Spacey, with Greg Kinnear and Diane Lane joining the cast.

February 27, 2018: The Kevin Spacey Foundation announces its closure.

April 11, 2018: The Los Angeles District Attorney's office announces an investigation into Spacey for further review.

September 4, 2018: The Los Angeles District Attorney's office declares that Spacey will not face charges concerning a 1992 allegation.

September 27, 2018: Spacey is sued by an alleged sexual assault victim from a 2016 incident.

December 24, 2018: Spacey is charged with indecent assault relating to the 2016 Nantucket incident.

January 7, 2019: Spacey pleads not guilty to the sexual assault charges from the 2016 incident.

June 27, 2019: A civil lawsuit is filed against Spacey over an alleged sexual assault on Nantucket.

September 9, 2020: Anthony Rapp sues Spacey, three years after making his initial sexual assault claim.

May 26, 2022: Spacey is charged with four counts of sexual assault in the UK, with alleged incidents occurring in London in 2005 and 2008, as well as an additional incident in Gloucestershire in 2013.

October 7, 2022: Rapp testifies in the sexual misconduct trial, describing feeling frozen and pinned down during his encounter with Spacey.

These events provide an overview of the allegations and legal actions surrounding Kevin Spacey’s reported sexual misconduct.