Kamala Harris dances at hip-hop celebration, stirs online debate

US Vice President Kamala Harris faced online mockery after a video of her dancing made its way onto the internet. The 58-year-old vice president hosted a lively celebration at the White House to commemorate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop.

In a brief 22-second video, shared by political commentator Anthony Brian Logan, Mrs. Harris was captured showcasing her dance moves to hip-hop tunes. However, some online critics didn’t hold back their disdain, labeling her dance as “pure cringe.”

In the video clip, Harris donned a 90s-style multi-colored shirt paired with high-waisted pink trousers. She danced energetically to the upbeat music at the outdoor White House party, even attempting to mouth some of the lyrics from the song and swaying to the beats of American rapper Q-Tip’s track.

Advertisement

Watch the video where Kamala Harris dances.

Kamala Harris with the granny 👵🏼 moves at her 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop partypic.twitter.com/8Lg5XCxQ3a — Anthony Brian Logan (ABL) 🇺🇸 (@ANTHONYBLOGAN) September 9, 2023

Nevertheless, there were voices advocating for her right to enjoy herself, irrespective of her public position. One internet user commented, “Had it been a man dancing, they would not have criticized so harshly.”

One can see Kamala Harris frequently enjoying quality time with her family and friends on various occasions, often sharing these moments on social media. This openness to sharing her personal life has made her a target for online trolling, as some internet users criticize her for maintaining a life outside of her official duties.

The video incident is just one example of the challenges public figures face in balancing their personal lives with their roles in the public eye. It serves as a reminder that, regardless of their position, individuals in the public eye also have their personal moments of enjoyment and self-expression.

In conclusion, the video of Kamala Harris dancing at the White House hip-hop celebration sparked online discussions, with both criticism and support for her right to have fun in her personal life.