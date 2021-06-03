In a frightening incident, a court in Myanmar has sentenced two journalists to jail for reporting on the anti-military protests.

They will reportedly serve two years in jail.

The two reported are named Aung Kyaw and Zaw Zaw. The former is a reporter for broadcaster Democratic Voice of Burma (DVB) and the latter is freelance reporter for online portal Mizzima News.

They have been sentenced to jail as had been reporting on the protests against the military coup. They were arrested a few weeks ago, the media outlets and human rights organisations said late on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the US Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has called for the immediate release of the journalists.

“Reporting the news is not a crime. Myanmar’s junta must stop jailing and sentencing journalists on fabricated charges, and should allow the press to work freely,” Shawn Crispin, CPJ South-East Asia representative said.

Reportedly, there has been more than 5,400 detentions since the start of military rule in Myanmar.