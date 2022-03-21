Join ANN’s Webinar on ‘Asia & War in Ukraine’, co-organised by The Statesman

The world has changed overnight with the war in Ukraine. As European nations and the US are expected to make respective gigantic shifts in the re-armaments and foreign policies – what impact and influence it will carry on the countries in Asia?

Europe’s Geopolitical Seismic Shift: What does it mean for Asia? On Thursday, March 31, 2022, at 1330 hours New Delhi time zone.

Asia News Network is an alliance of 20 national media from 19 Asian countries. As the members of ANN and as co-organisers of this webinar, The Statesman will be joined by The Jakarta Post along with Korea Herald.

The keynote speaker will be Dr. Julian Voje, Head of Policy, Munich Security Conference from Berlin. He will deliver on the topic of the Implications of Germany’s new defense and security policy and EU’s unity.

The panelists will be headed by Ashok Sajjanhar, Executive Council member, Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses, and former Ambassador to Kazakhstan, Sweden, and Latvia, New Delhi.

Others include Hideshi Tokuchi, President, Research Institute for Peace and Security, and former Vice-Minister of Defense for International Affairs, Tokyo; Gilang Kembara, Researcher, Centre for Strategic and International Studies, and took part in the establishment of China-SE Asia Research Centre on the South China Sea, Jakarta; and Panitan Wattanayagorn, Chairman, Thai Prime Minister’s Security Advisory Committee, Bangkok.

The webinar will be moderated by Pana Janviroj, Editor, Asia News Network, based in Bangkok.

Among the issues under discussion will be – whether the international tensions will escalate and spillover on the already hotspots like N Korea, South China Sea, Indo-Pacific, Taiwan, Myanmar, and others in Asia. Will Germany and the EU find common grounds to pursue peace and stability alongside India, China, Japan, S Korea? European and Asian international relations experts explore the uncharted territory.

To participate please make Zoom Registration link at

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_N-XftcjdR1qoi4u-LX-2YA

AsiaNews.Network: The Korea Herald, China Daily, Gogo Mongolia, Yomiuri Shimbun and The Japan News, Dawn (Pakistan), The Statesman (India), The Island (Sri Lanka), Kuensel (Bhutan), Kathmandu Post (Nepal), Daily Star (Bangladesh), Eleven Media (Myanmar), The Nation (Thailand), Jakarta Post, The Star and Sin Chew Daily (Malaysia), the Phnom Penh Post and Rasmei Kampuchea (Cambodia), The Borneo Bulletin (Brunei), The Straits Times (Singapore), Vietnam News, Philippine Daily Inquirer and Vientiane Times (Laos).