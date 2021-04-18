Amidst a massive spike in COVID-19 cases, the JEE Main April session has been postponed. National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the postponement of the entrance exam so that the COVID-19, coronavirus. JEE Mains, National Teestig Agency, NTA, JEE Mains 2021safety of the candidates can be ensured.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal has stated that he had advised the National Testing Agency to postpone the exams in view of the safety of the students amidst the raging pandemic.

“Looking at the present situation of the COVID-19 pandemic and also taking into account the safety and well-being of the candidates and examination functionaries, it has been decided to postpone the JEE (Main)- 2021 April session”. he said.

He further said that the dates of JEE (Main) – 2021 April session will be announced later on and at least 15 days before the examination.

It is to be noted that the JEE Main exams are being held in multiple sessions-February/March/April/May 2021-due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The JEE Mains exams were scheduled to be conducted from April 27 to April 30.