Tsunami warning issued after earthquake of magnitude 7.5 hit Japan

A massive earthquake of magnitude 7.5 hit north central Japan on Monday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The quake prompted Japanese authorities to issue a tsunami warning along the coastal regions of Ishikawa, Niigata and Toyama prefectures.

The tsunami warning urged people to evacuate coastal areas with waves of up to 5 meters predicted for the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa.

The depth of the earthquake was 10 km and the epicentre was 42 km NE of Anamizu, Japan, the USGS said.

So far, there wer no reports of any damage to properties and loss of lives. The tremors of the earthquake were also felt across Tokyo.

Earlier last month, a similar intensity earthquake had struck Mindanao, Philippines, promoting authorities to issue a warning of tsunami in Philippines and Japan.