Japan earthquake: 30 killed, several feared trapped as rescue op continues

At least 30 people died and several others feared trapped under the rubble of collapsed buildings after a powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.5 tore down houses, ripped off road surface and triggered a tsunami threat in Japan.

Japan has witnessed more than 150 earthquakes over the past few hours when the 7.5 magnitude quake hit Noto region in North Central Japan.

Following the powerful quake, tsunami warnings were issued for several coastal areas but they have been lifted now.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Japan has set up an emergency room for anyone to contact in connection with the earthquake and tsunami warnings.

It has issued emergency contact numbers for Indian citizens after a strong earthquake and tsunami warnings in Japan.

“Embassy has set up an emergency control room for anyone to contact in connection with the Earthquake and Tsunami on January 1, 2024. The following Emergency numbers and email IDs may be contacted for any assistance,” the Indian Embassy said in a statement shared on ‘X’.

Videos shared by locals on social media showed ripped off road surfaces and parking lots. Fires also broke out in several buildings after the tremor.

Electricity polls were uprooted at several places and more than 32,000 homes in Ishikawa prefecture were said to be without power.

Meanwhile, authorities are racing against time to rescue people who have been trapped under the rubble.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has confirmed numerous casualties and extensive damage to buildings.

“Very extensive damage has been confirmed, including numerous casualties, building collapses and fires,” Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said after a disaster response meeting.

Local authorities have confirmed 30 deaths, mostly in Wajima, but the number is expected to rise as rescuers continue to remove the rubble and search for survivors.

The earthquake and subsequent tsunami warnings immediately brought back the memories of 2011 when tsunami waves as high as 15 meters hit Japan’s north-east coast, killing around 18,000 people.