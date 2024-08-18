Jaishankar in Kuwait; meets top leaders to discuss bilateral ties

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in Kuwait for talks with the Kuwaiti leadership on various aspects of bilateral relations between the two countries.

The visit comes nearly two months after 45 Indians died in a devastating fire at a building in Kuwait. At least 49 foreign workers were killed and 50 others injured in the fire at the seven-storey building in Kuwait’s Mangaf.

Later in the day, Dr Jaishankar met Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Muhammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah and Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah and discussed ways to take the bilateral ties to a higher level.

“Pleased to call on His Highness Sheikh Dr. Muhammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, Prime Minister of Kuwait. Conveyed the greetings of PM @narendramodi. Appreciated his perspectives on the deepening of India-Kuwait ties. Valued his views in regard to further economic cooperation,” Dr Jaishankar wrote on X.

He also called on Crown Prince of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah. ”India and Kuwait share centuries-old bonds of goodwill and friendship. Our contemporary partnership is expanding steadily,” the Indian minister said later.

Dr Jaishankar’s visit will enable both sides to review various aspects of India-Kuwait bilateral relations including political, trade, investment, energy, security, cultural, consular and people-to-people contacts, as well as exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

