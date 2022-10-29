Jaishankar calls terrorism the “greatest threat” to humanity

Highlighting the threat from the emerging technologies external affairs minister Jaishatnkar called terrorism the “greatest threat to the humanity”. He was speaking on the second day of the UN Security Council Counter Terrorism Committee in Delhi.

While elaborating Jaishankar said that in recent years terrorist groups, their ideological fellow-travelers, particularly in open and liberal societies and ‘lone wolf’ attackers have significantly enhanced their capabilities by gaining access to these technologies.

Speaking during the conference, British Foreign secretary James Cleverly said the advent of technology had dramatically changed the nature of attacks and of recruitment by terror groups. He drew parallels between the 2008 26/11 Mumbai attacks and the 2005 7/7 London suicide bombings, and said the terror strikes had claimed victims from across the world, and called on the international community to “starve” terror groups of financing.

The two day conference will end on Saturday evening with the announcement of the Delhi Declaration on countering terrorism. In a written statement, UN Secretary General said that the CTC meeting was attended by diplomats from all UNSC member countries and ministers from Albania, Gabon, Ghana, UAE and UK to “adopt concrete measures to reduce these vulnerabilities while committing to protect all human rights in the digital sphere.”