Jaishankar arrives in UAE to strengthen bilateral ties, enhance cooperation

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Thrusday for an official visit.

Taking to social media platform X, the Consulate General of India in Dubai said that the EAM’s visit aims to further strengthen bilateral ties and enhance cooperation between the two countries.

“External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in the UAE for an official visit. Looking forward to further strengthening bilateral ties and enhancing cooperation between our nations,” the Consulate General of India said on X.

India and the UAE established diplomatic relations in 1972. While the UAE opened its Embassy in India in 1972, India opened its Embassy in the UAE in 1973.

India and the UAE enjoy strong cooperation with the United Nations. Both countries are also part of several plurilateral platforms such as BRICS, I2U2 (India-Israel-UAE-USA), and the UAE-France-India (UFI) Trilateral, among others. The UAE was invited as a guest country to the G20 Summit held under India’s presidency.

Advertisement

The traditionally strong bilateral relations between India and the UAE gained new momentum when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the UAE in 2015, the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister in 34 years. This marked the beginning of a new Comprehensive and Strategic Partnership between the two nations. Since then, PM Modi has visited the UAE five more times, most recently in November-December 2023 to attend the COP28-World Climate Action Summit in Dubai.

In 2022, India and the UAE signed the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) during a virtual summit between PM Modi and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

From the UAE, there have been multiple visits by President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed. In 2016 and 2017, he visited as Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. In September 2023, he visited India as the President of the UAE to attend the G20 Leaders’ Summit. In November 2023, he participated in the 2nd Virtual Global South Summit. In January 2024, he visited Gujarat to attend the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit as the Chief Guest.

Earlier this year, in June, EAM Jaishankar held a meeting with his UAE counterpart, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to discuss the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

During his visit, Jaishankar also participated in the 10th International Day of Yoga celebrations in Abu Dhabi. He, along with the Indian Ambassador to the UAE, Sunjay Sudhir, led the Yoga Day celebrations at the Louvre Abu Dhabi.