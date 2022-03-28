Israeli PM tests Covid positive

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has tested positive for Covid-19, his office announced on Monday in a statement.

“The Prime Minister is feeling well and will continue his schedule as planned from his home,” Xinhua news agency quoted the statement as saying.

On Sunday, Bennett met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Jerusalem.

In the evening, he rushed to the site of a shooting attack in the country’s northern city of Hadera and held a situation assessment with senior security officials.

Israel’s Health Ministry has reported 15,596 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections to 3,869,819.

The country’s death toll stood at 10,485.

In face of rising infections nationwide fuelled by the BA.2 Omicron subvariant, the Ministry on March 24 announced a vaccination campaign for people aged 60 and over.