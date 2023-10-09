‘…will change Middle East,’ says Netanyahu as Israel orders ‘complete siege’ of Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Monday said that their response to the unprecedented Hamas assault will change Middle East. The strong statement from Netanyahu comes amid massive air strikes on Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip by Israeli Defence Forces (IDF).

More than 500 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli counter strikes since Saturday, when Hamas launched unprecedented air and ground assault against Israel. The fighting is ongoing in several areas of southern Israel near the Gaza Strip border as IDF try to regain full control of its territory.

According to latest information, some 100 more Hamas militants have infiltrated into Israeli territory since Saturday when they first invaded the country. The Hamas assault, the biggest Israel has seen in a generation, has killed more than 700 Israelis, including foreign nationals from the US, France, Thailand, and Nepal.

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has ordered a “complete siege” of the Gaza Strip and cut off food, fuel, electricity and water supply to the Hamas-controlled area. Gaza’s in house electricity production can only cater to the region’s 20 per cent demand and rest is outsourced.

Meanwhile, the US has moved an aircraft carrier, ships and fighter jets to the eastern Mediterranean sea to help Israel in its war against Palestinian Islamic militant group Hamas. The US also said that additional equipment and ammunition will also be given to Israel.

The US decision to send military help to Israel has come after President Joe Biden announced to stand firmly with Israel against the “unprecedented and appealing assault” by Hamas militants. At least nine US nationals have been killed in the Hamas attack.