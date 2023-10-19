Israel-Hamas war: Sunak lands in Israel amid growing fears of escalation

Israel-Hamas war latest update: UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Thursday landed in Tel Aviv in a show of support for Israel amid fears of escalation. The visit comes a day after US President Joe Biden’s as world leaders rush to Israel to prevent the war against Hamas spiraling into a bigger Middle East conflict.

“I am in Israel, a nation in grief,” the British prime minister said on social media soon after landing in Tel Aviv. “I grieve with you and stand with you against the evil that is terrorism. Today and always.”

Sunak further said that he is looking forward to meeting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog.

Advertisement

I am in Israel, a nation in grief. I grieve with you and stand with you against the evil that is terrorism. Today, and always. סוֹלִידָרִיוּת pic.twitter.com/DTcvkkLqdT — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) October 19, 2023

Before Sunak, Binde and Germany Chancellor Olaf Scholz made an extraordinary wartime visit to Israel and expressed their unwavering support to the Jewish state in their war against Palestinian militant group Hamas following the deadly October 7 attack.

While most western countries have supported Israel, they have also expressed concerns over the humanitarian crisis that have arisen out of the war. The British PM is also expected to visit a number of other regional capitals during his Israel visit.

Israel has declared a war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip and blocked water, food, fuel and electricity supply to the blockaded region in response to the Oct 7 attack.

Nearly 2,500 Hamas militants invaded Israel under the cover of massive rocket barrages and rampaged through border communities and a music festival, killing some 1,400 people. The militants have also kidnapped more than 200 people, including children, women and foreign nationals.