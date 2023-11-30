Israel-Hamas agree to extend Gaza truce minutes before its expiry

Israel and Hamas have agreed to extend their truce in the Gaza Strip, allowing the release of more Israel hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. The truce was extended minutes before the expiry of the existing deal as Hamas gave Israel a new list of women and child hostages to be freed.

Earlier last night, Israel’s war cabinet had “uninamously” decided that fighting would “resume immediately” if Hamas did not deliver a new list of hostages to be released.

Qatar, who mediated the original deal along with the US and Egypt, has also confirmed the extension of humanitarian truce in Gaza for another day.

Palestinian and Israeli sides have reached an agreement to extend the humanitarian pause in the Gaza Strip for an additional day under the existing conditions, which are a cessation of all military activities and the entry of humanitarian aid to Gaza,” Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Majed Al Ansari said in a statement.

The four-day truce was extended for another two days and was about to expire today morning. Howeve, Qatar’s intense efforts with support from the US and Egypt, brought Hamas and Israel on the same page and the deal was extended.

As of Wednesday night, Hamas has released 102 hostages, while 210 Palestinians prisoners have been freed by Israel in exchange.

Hundreds of humanitarian aid trucks carrying medical supplies and fuel have also been allowed into Gaza as part of the deal.

The extended truce will have conditions similar to the original deal, Qatar said.

Israel, meanwhile, has reiterated that it will resume it’s attack with full force once the deal is over.