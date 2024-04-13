Iran will attack Israel sooner than later: US President Biden

Tension soared high in the middle east with US President Joe Biden’s warning that Iran could launch a direct attack on Israel “sooner than later” after the air strike on the Iranian embassy in Syria early this month.

Iran has accused Israel of carrying out the attack in which two of its top generals were reportedly killed.

While Israel has not claimed responsibility for the attack, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said the Jewish state “must be punished and shall be” for an operation, he said, was equivalent to an attack on Iranian soil.

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the threat from Iran was real and viable.

In a statement, Biden vowed to defend Israel and warned Iran against launching the attack.

“We are devoted to the defence of Israel. We will support Israel,” Biden said, adding “We will help defend Israel and Iran will not succeed.”

Reacting to the Iranian threat, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has vowed an “appropriate response” if Iran attacks his country’s territory.

“A direct Iranian attack on Israeli territory will require an appropriate Israeli response against Iran,” Gallant reportedly told US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin during a phone call on Thursday .

Meanwhile, several countries, including India, France, Poland and Russia, have issued warning to its nationals to avoid traveling to Iran and Israel.

Gallant detailed the Israeli preparations and emphasised that Israel “will not tolerate an Iranian attack on its territory”.

Meanwhile, according to reports, Air India flights on Saturday avoided entering into Iranian airspace and instead took longer routes.

In anticipation of the Iranian attack, the US has also diverted its warships near Israel. Top US military officials also visited Israel in the last couple of days and reportedly reached out to Qatar and China for mediation.

Notably, Israel is currently fighting a war in Gaza against Iran-backed militant outfit Hamas.