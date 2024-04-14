Iran attacks Israel, fires over 200 drones, missiles; most of them intercepted, says IDF

Hours after US President Joe Biden’s warning of a “sooner than later” Iranian attack, Tehran launched hundreds of drones and missiles towards Israel in an unprecedented direct attack on the Jewish state. The attack, anticipated for several days, was confirmed by the Israel military spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari late on Saturday night.

He said that most of Iranian projectiles were intercepted by Israel and its allies. Israeli Air force jets were in the sky to counter the Iranian attack.

According to local media reports, air raid sirens began sounding at around 1:40 am (local time) and loud booms sounded in Jerusalem and several other areas of West Bank.

Hagari, in a briefing, said that Iran also fired ballistic missiles at Israel, “causing slight damage to a military base”.

A young girl was injured in the Negev after being by shrapnel following the interception. Additional slight damage to a military base in southern Israel was also reported.

The spokesperson said that the missiles were intercepted by the long-range Arrow air defense system and most of them were downed outside Israel airspace.

Fighter jets also destroyed dozens of cruise missiles and drones, he added.

While Israel has lifted some restrictions on the movement of people inside the country, Hagari said that the incident is not over yet.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has spoken to US President Joe Biden and the latter has reportedly asked Israel to inform in advance if they launch a retaliatory attack.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has also spoken to his American counterpart, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin after the attack, informing him about “Israel’s defense actions against the Iranian attack”.

Furthermore, Iran has warned “further defensive measures” against any military agression.

According to Iranian state TV, “Iran, if necessary, will not hesitate to take further defensive measures to safeguard its legitimate interests against any military aggressions and unlawful use of force.”

The developments come hours after US President Biden said that Iran will attack Israel “sooner than later”. He said America will defend Israel against Iranian attack, warning Tehran not to do that.

The attack was anticipated for several days after Iran vowed to punish the Jewish state for its alleged strike on Iranian embassy in Syria early this month.

While Israel denies any role in the embassy strike, Iran believes the attack that killed two of its top military leaders was orchestrated by the Jewish state.