India calls upon Iran, Israel to exercise restraint

India on Sunday expressed serious concern over the escalating tension between Israel and Iran and called for immediate de-escalation, exercise of restraint, stepping back from violence and returning to the path of diplomacy.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said, “We are seriously concerned at the escalation of hostilities between Israel and Iran which threatens the peace and security in the region.”

The MEA said, “We are closely monitoring the evolving situation. Our Embassies in the region are in close touch with the Indian community. It is vital that security and stability are maintained in the region.”

New Delhi’s comments came after Iran launched drone and missile attacks on Israel in retaliation for Israel’s bombing of the Iranian Embassy in Syria on April 1.

Meanwhile, India is learnt to be in touch with Iran in the wake of the Islamic nation seizing an Israeli-linked vessel reportedly carrying 17 Indian sailors.